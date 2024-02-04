 
Sunday, February 04, 2024
Melanie Walker

Jacob Elordi under hot water for 'assaulting' a reporter

Prior to the incident, Jacob Elordi was hanging out with a few guests at the Clovelly Hotel

Melanie Walker

Sunday, February 04, 2024

Jacob Elordi reportedly got involved in an altercation with a reporter outside a popular pub.

According to Daily Mail, the Hollywood heartthrob got into a fight outside Clovelly Hotel in Sydney's eastern suburbs with a TikToker and a KIIS FM staff member named Joshua Fox, around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Things escalated after the 32 year-old radio host tried asking Jacob for a statement.

Prior to the incident, the Saltburn actor was at the hotel and had been mingling with some guests for a few hours. 

NSW Police stated that they have opened an inquiry into "a 26-year-old reportedly assaulting a 32-year-old."

Moreover, Daily Mail Australia claimed that the authorities have obtained CCTV footage of the purported assault as Joshua and Jacob both are yet to release a formal statement.

"The man did not sustain any injuries. Inquiries into the incident is continuing," a NSW Police spokesperson told the outlet.

