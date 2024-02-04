Jacob Elordi under hot water for 'assaulting' a reporter

Sunday, February 04, 2024
Jacob Elordi reportedly got involved in an altercation with a reporter outside a popular pub.
According to Daily Mail, the Hollywood heartthrob got into a fight outside Clovelly Hotel in Sydney's eastern suburbs with a TikToker and a KIIS FM staff member named Joshua Fox, around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Things escalated after the 32 year-old radio host tried asking Jacob for a statement.
Prior to the incident, the Saltburn actor was at the hotel and had been mingling with some guests for a few hours.
NSW Police stated that they have opened an inquiry into "a 26-year-old reportedly assaulting a 32-year-old."
Moreover, Daily Mail Australia claimed that the authorities have obtained CCTV footage of the purported assault as Joshua and Jacob both are yet to release a formal statement.
"The man did not sustain any injuries. Inquiries into the incident is continuing," a NSW Police spokesperson told the outlet.