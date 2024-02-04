Kanye West believes he comes off as ‘wonderful' husband to Bianca Censori

Kanye West was taken aback by recent altercation with reporter about Bianca Censori's free will

file footage

Kanye West was left hurt by the recent street altercation with a reporter because he considers himself a “wonderful husband” to Bianca Censori.

Kanye was asked if Bianca has “free will” by the TMZ reporter who went on to say “some people are saying you're controlling her."

The Praise God rapper got angry and snatched the phone out of her hand. He then proceeded to give her an earful for asking such a “dumb” question. "Don't come asking me that dumb-a** s***. I'm a person, bro," he fumed.

Celebrity body language expert Inbaal Honigman says Kanye got furious because the reporter hit an “emotional nerve with him".

She told The Mirror: "The designer's swift and furious response to the reporter's questions is signified by the Knight of Cups card, a romantic and loving Tarot card, which belongs to the element of water, the most relationshippy of all the elements."

She added: "It is a card of marriage, devotion and love. It means that Kanye views himself as a wonderful husband, loyal and attentive to his wife. When Kanye felt as if the reporter questioned how committed he is to his missus, and whether she is happy, that struck a nerve."

Inbaal said Kanye West was taken aback by the question because he thinks, "anyone can see that he's a faithful and caring husband, so he assumed that the reporter was questioning it in bad faith, and reacted to that".