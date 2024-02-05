King Charles has found himself diagnosed with cancer in a rare turn of events, per Buckingham Palace and its come shortly after the same occurred to Sarah Ferguson

King Charles diagnosed with cancer years after Queen Elizabeth

King Charles has just been diagnosed with cancer, according to an official Buckingham Palace statement.



The news came shortly after the King of England has a surgery for a 'benign' prostate condition.

The report by Buckingham Palace has been shared to “prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

The Palace also added that the news came to light after “a separate issue of concern was noted” during his prostate surgery.

However, “subsequent diagnostic tests have identified” it as a “form of cancer.

For those unversed, moving forward the monarch will be focusing solely on “regular treatments” and as such “has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.”