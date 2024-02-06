Matthew McConaughey's reported 'Yellowstone' spinoff female lead is close to finalise

Exciting update related to 'Yellowstone' spinoff revealed

One of the major updates about the reported Matthew McConaughey-led Yellowstone spinoff is a new cast member is said to be coming on board soon.



As reported by Puck News, the makers are near to inking a deal with Michelle Pfeiffer for the neo-western drama female lead.

"Matthew McConaughey is still the top choice to star, but reports of his commitment to the project are overstated," the newsletter stated.

It continued, "He won't sign on until he sees a script, which hasn't happened yet, per his agent."

"But producers are much closer on Michelle Pfeiffer, who is in negotiations for the female lead and should either close a deal or walk away in the next week or two."

Matthew previously teased about starring in the spinoff of Yellowstone.

"I am now becoming more interested in actually going to play another character in a TV show."

"To go have some structure, like, 'I got a call time. I got lines. I got scenes. I got a character', he told Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast.

"That sounds like a vacation right now to me. All the last four years of culminating and writing and getting these things together and getting more into some public service freed me up to go."

Adding, "The idea of going to act in the right role, in the right kind of movie, film, or series right now, I'll be a different or improved actor in my own right, after this last three years."

He noted, "I deliberately chose to go focus on some things I was talking about and I have different perspectives."