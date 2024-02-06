Toby Keith loses battle with stomach cancer at 62

Toby Keith had been battling stomach cancer for the last 18 months

Country music icon Toby Keith passed away on the night of February 5 surrounded by his family.

Toby, 62, died of stomach cancer, which he’d been battling for the last 18 months. In June 2022, the I Love This Bar singer made his diagnosis public.

He recently accepted the inaugural Country Icon Award at People’s Choice Country Awards on Thursday. In his acceptance speech, he said: "I want to thank the almighty for allowing me to be here tonight. You've been riding shotgun with me for a little while…"

Keith is survived by his wife Tricia Lucas, and their three children, Shelley Covel Rowland, Krystal Keith, and Stelen, as well as four grandchildren.

The songwriter detailed his battle with cancer earlier this month in an interview with 9News, saying: “So it's like, you just sit here and wait on it to go away, and it may not ever go away. If it goes into remission, it will still be in the back of your mind,” he said.

He added: “You take it for granted on the days that things are good, and you lean on it when days are bad. It has taught me to lean on a little more every day.”