 
menu
Tuesday, February 06, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Toby Keith loses battle with stomach cancer at 62

Toby Keith had been battling stomach cancer for the last 18 months

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, February 06, 2024

Toby Keith had been battling stomach cancer for the last 18 months
Toby Keith had been battling stomach cancer for the last 18 months

Country music icon Toby Keith passed away on the night of February 5 surrounded by his family.

Toby, 62, died of stomach cancer, which he’d been battling for the last 18 months. In June 2022, the I Love This Bar singer made his diagnosis public.

He recently accepted the inaugural Country Icon Award at People’s Choice Country Awards on Thursday. In his acceptance speech, he said: "I want to thank the almighty for allowing me to be here tonight. You've been riding shotgun with me for a little while…"

Keith is survived by his wife Tricia Lucas, and their three children, Shelley Covel Rowland, Krystal Keith, and Stelen, as well as four grandchildren.

The songwriter detailed his battle with cancer earlier this month in an interview with 9News, saying: “So it's like, you just sit here and wait on it to go away, and it may not ever go away. If it goes into remission, it will still be in the back of your mind,” he said.

He added: “You take it for granted on the days that things are good, and you lean on it when days are bad. It has taught me to lean on a little more every day.”

Prince William, Prince Harry may reunite over ‘fear' of losing King Charles video
Prince William, Prince Harry may reunite over ‘fear' of losing King Charles
King Charles cancer diagnosis sparks fresh debate on his abdication
King Charles cancer diagnosis sparks fresh debate on his abdication
Prince William's ‘rural idyll under strain' without Kate Middleton
Prince William's ‘rural idyll under strain' without Kate Middleton
Meghan Markle still needs time to end feud with Royals despite Charles' diagnosis
Meghan Markle still needs time to end feud with Royals despite Charles' diagnosis
Queen Camilla would be 'massive support' to King Charles after cancer diagnosis
Queen Camilla would be 'massive support' to King Charles after cancer diagnosis
King Charles' personal and private reaction to cancer diagnosis exposed, Pal says
King Charles' personal and private reaction to cancer diagnosis exposed, Pal says
Prince Harry finally meeting King Charles in UK today after cancer diagnosis?
Prince Harry finally meeting King Charles in UK today after cancer diagnosis?
Piers Morgan slams palace over 'increasingly untenable' statement on King Charles cancer diagnosis
Piers Morgan slams palace over 'increasingly untenable' statement on King Charles cancer diagnosis
Prince William reacts to King Charles abdication rumours
Prince William reacts to King Charles abdication rumours
'God Save The King': Millions react to King Charles cancer diagnosis video
'God Save The King': Millions react to King Charles cancer diagnosis
Meghan Markle's father sends special message to King Charles after cancer diagnosis
Meghan Markle's father sends special message to King Charles after cancer diagnosis
Prince Harry reaches out to King Charles after cancer diagnosis, confirms Omid Scobie
Prince Harry reaches out to King Charles after cancer diagnosis, confirms Omid Scobie