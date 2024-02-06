 
Tuesday, February 06, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Why Taylor Swift ignored ex Calvin Harris at Grammys

Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris dated for over a year between 2015 and 2016

Eloise Wells Morin

Taylor Swift didn’t even know ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris was in attendance at the Grammy Awards 2024 when she walked past him.

When Taylor arrived at the Grammys, she walked past Calvin’s table where he sat with his wife Vick Hope. Fans began wondering if there was any interaction between the two exes at all.

However, per TMZ, the Midnights hitmaker didn’t know Calvin would be there, and didn’t have any interaction with him throughout the night.

At the awards, Taylor made history by becoming the first artist to win best album for the fourth time. She took home the gong for her latest album Midnights, and also announced a brand new album titled The Tortured Poets Department.

Taylor and the Desire hitmaker dated for over a year between 2015 and 2016, ultimately calling it quits in a very public breakup.

After the two collaborated to write and produce Rihanna’s This is What You Came For, reports emerged that the song was written by Taylor. Calvin took to Twitter to call her out for leaking that information, claiming she had initially written under a pseudonym to keep it a secret.

In one of his tweets, he wrote: "I figure if you're happy in your new relationship you should focus on that instead of trying to tear your ex bf down for something to do. I know you're off tour and you need someone new to try and bury like Katy ETC but I'm not that guy, sorry. I won't allow it."

