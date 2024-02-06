Kanye West drops hidden message before 'Vultures' release?

 
Tuesday, February 06, 2024
Melanie Walker

Ahead of the much-anticipated Vultures launch, Kanye West has shared a cryptic picture on social media that has left fans puzzled.

Taking to Instagram, the Power hitmaker posted a captionless photo that has a gray background and a huge '1' written on it.

Under the post, many fans scratched their heads as they shared their reaction to the bizarre image.

"What the does **** that even mean," one wrote.

Another cheekily said, "1 century till the album drops." joked.

"1 more day of Kanye lying about dropping his album," someone else commented.

A fourth said, "This means he's dropping on January 1st, 2025."

"Bro posted a number," a fifth added.

One person concluded, "Idk what the **** this mean. Just drop the damn album."

In the meantime, Kanye's upcoming joint album with Ty Dolla $ign was initially set to release on Dec. 15. However, it was delayed multiple times.

Ultimately, Kanye shared that Vultures Volume 1 will be rolled out on Feb. 9. While the second and third volumes will be released on March 8 and April 5, respectively.

