King Charles fails to reunite Prince William, Prince Harry despite cancer diagnosis 

Prince William and Prince Harry show “no sign” of reconciliation despite their father, King Charles’ potentially serious cancer diagnosis.



Harry, the Duke of Sussex, flew to his home country to be with his dad after he personally informed him of his diagnosis. However, it is still not certain if he met his estranged brother or not.

Sharing his opinion for The Mirror, Psychologist and relationship expert Dr Pam Spurr said Charles diagnosis did not jolt the feuding brothers back together.

“William and Harry had no plans to come together or meet when Harry came back in the country following King Charles’ diagnosis of cancer,” he penned. “That royal brotherly battle shows no sign of ending.”

“In fact it is a formidable message to all of us onlookers that despite their father’s potentially serious illness, these once-so-close brothers haven’t found a way back to even a semblance of friendship.

“It is a sad situation but not uncommon. Never underestimate the power of a family feud to run so deep and turn so bitter that it is almost impossible to come back from,” the expert added.

Branding the situation “tragic,” he continued to pen that even such behaviours are noted when the circumstances are minor. Whereas, the rifts between William and Harry are serious.

“When Harry chose to do the Oprah interview a couple years ago, it was evident that he was burning bridges on a fiery scale,” Spurr commented.

The expert further penned, “He was hurting but the undoubted pain that other members of his family also felt – especially when they couldn’t present their side of the story to the public – was undoubtedly significant.

“But bridges that have been burnt so emphatically and publicly won’t be rebuilt any time soon. Is there any hope of reconciliation? It seems unlikely when even their father’s worrying diagnosis hasn’t jolted William and Harry back towards each other and common ground.”