Meghan Markle will not let Prince Harry reconcile with Royal family despite King Charles’ illness, expert

Prince Harry to make major decision: Charles or Meghan amid potential Royal family reconciliation

Prince Harry will soon be travelling to UK to be with his dad, King Charles, after he personally informed him of his cancer diagnosis.



However, his meetup has sent tongues wagging as they people speculate if the Royal reunion would mark an end to their years-long feud.

Meanwhile, discussing the matter with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg on GB News, Angela Levin claimed that Harry is in a vulnerable position as he has to choose between father and wife.

She suggested that Meghan might not be happy with Harry, the Duke of Sussex, if he mends his relationship with his family during his UK trip.

Levin said, “Meghan is not coming with him and I think that Harry has a big mountain to climb if he does become very close to his father again.”

"I don't think she will be pleased whatsoever. And he's got this rock that he's in, whether he upsets Megan or he upsets his father,” she continued.

"I think it will be very unexpected if Harry now changes the way that he's behaving, not just for 10 or 15 minutes with his father, but from now on.

"I don't think that will happen because Megan will not let him."