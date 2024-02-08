 
Thursday, February 08, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes 'desperate' to be on TV again

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are reportedly mulling to pitch themselves for a reality show

Melanie Walker

Thursday, February 08, 2024

Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes 'desperate' to be on TV again

It seems Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have been desperate to get back on the airwaves as the pair reportedly are mulling to pitch themselves for a reality TV.

Well-placed sources reveal the ex-GMA3 duo faced a lukewarm response from news networks and are eyeing a comeback in a different arena.

"They're seriously proposing it because they think it's the only thing that will get them back on TV," a mole squealed.

The insider continued, "But people are telling them they're crazy because it will put the final nail in any hopes to be considered serious journalists again!"

However, a source sounded an alarm bell on the pair's latest reported move, explaining that a reality show will deal a final blow to their professional career.

"They're just digging a deeper hole for themselves," the tipster tattled to RadarOnline.

