Thursday, February 08, 2024
Melanie Walker

'Arrest Kanye West and Bianca Censori' after latest 'nude' outfit

Netizens slam Kanye West and Bianca Censori as the latter wore a shocking dress

Melanie Walker

Thursday, February 08, 2024

Arrest Kanye West and Bianca Censori after latest nude outfit
'Arrest Kanye West and Bianca Censori' after latest 'nude' outfit

The internet was left in shock when Bianca Censori sported a highly provocative outfit as she stepped out with Kanye West in Los Angeles, leading some to call for the pair's arrest for public immodesty.

On Tuesday, the Yeezy designer was in nearly a nude avatar as she donned a poncho-style raincoat, while the Power hitmaker wore an overcoat and a rubber mask to project his intimidating look.

Photos of the couple instantly went viral as it was visible the 29-year-old was finding it hard to protect her modesty in the extremely revealing dress.

Meanwhile, on social media, netizens slammed Bianca's "gross" display, and some even called for the arrest of the duo, per The Mirror.

"This feels like commentary on how stupid fashion and celebrity culture," one user wrote.

Another added, "This ain't fashion. It's public indecency!!!!"

"When regulars do it, it's public indecency/flashing. When it's celebrities/celebrity associates, it's a new fashion statement. Give me a break, those people are nasty," a third said.

Apart from strong backlash from the fans, Bianca's family also raised concerns about Kanye's controlling her.

Insiders knowledgeable about the matter said, "Her family and friends are mortified because it just keeps getting worse and worse. 

"Bianca clearly doesn't realize that what she wore isn't only disgusting and setting a bad example, but she is also potentially breaking the law."

They told Daily Mail, "Meanwhile, Kanye is covered up in five layers of clothes, and when his wife looked chilly while naked and wrapped in plastic, he didn't so much as offer her one of his capes. Her parents are so distressed over this because they do not recognize her."

