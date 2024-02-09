Prince Harry 'took it upon himself' to visit King Charles: 'Booked a hotel'

Prince Harry decided himself to visit King Charles after cancer diagnosis

Prince Harry is said to have ‘taken it upon himself’ to visit King Charles III after his cancer diagnosis.

The Duke of Sussex, who flew on a 10-hour flight from the US to London, visited father at Clarence House after learning about the illness.

Royal Expert Robert Jobson tells MailOnline: "It is striking that Harry was not invited to stay at Clarence House or, indeed, at any other royal residence. So last-minute was the decision to fly, that he had to book a hotel room for the night.”

He added: "This impromptu visit, while well-intentioned, has served as a sad reminder of the continuing rift within the family, a burden Charles can ill afford in his current state when all his energy must be focused on the challenge of his health."

This comes as a Palace source tells Page Six: "It looks like Harry may be learning his lesson … he really wants this reconciliation plan.”

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

