Jason Kelce brands Travis an 'infatuation' for Taylor Swift's fans

Jason Kelce has dropped big claims about the sentiments Swifties share for Travis Kelce his team.

On Thursday morning, the beau of Taylor Swift and his elder brother engaged in some banter during the latest episode of their New Heights podcast.

Jason began the hilarious discussion by teasing the 34-year-old player that the “integrity” of his and Travis’ “New Heights” NFL bracket competition was “completely f******” by the Swifties.

Nonetheless, Travis accused Jason, who is also the Philadelphia Eagles's center, of altering the competition’s results by involving the other teams fans including those of Buffalo Bills and Bills Mafia.

In defense, Jason responded by saying, “I only campaigned for teams that were underrepresented.” “I just wanted voter turnout,” he insisted.

Jason went on to address, “The Swifties have this unrealistic infatuation with the Chiefs and Travis Kelce.”

Taylor Swift’s boyfriend stated in reply, “It’s just ridiculous that you’re throwing everything on the Swities.”

Later in the show, Jason again expressed, “[The Swifties] don’t understand how politics work, so they got really accusational of me manipulating votes, so they voted against me,” after which he ended the bracket.