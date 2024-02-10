 
Saturday, February 10, 2024
Melanie Walker

Emma Watson jokes about her own parking violation

Previously, Emma Watson's Blue Audi got towed away for 'illegal parking'

Melanie Walker

Emma Watson joked about her own parking violation incident where her £30,000 Audi A3 was towed away by police in Stratford-upon-Avon .

Earlier this month, the 33-year-old actress “illegally” parked her car right in front of the car park entrance and went off to enjoy a night out at the nearby Royal Shakespeare Theatre before stopping by the Rose and Crown pub.

Eyewitnesses told Daily Mail that she came "flying out" of the spot after three-and-a-half hours when she realized that her automobile had blocked the way of a furious pizza manager’s car.

Consequently, Emma had to pay a fine of £192 to get her car back from the police. Moreover, she also had to pay a "retention" charge of £26 for every day that her blue Audi remained at the police pound.

Poking fun at the incident now, the Harry Potter actress took to X on Friday and joked that she was "still looking for a space" in the historic English town.

"Still searching for parking in Stratford upon Avon. Merchant of Venice v good if you can still get tickets,” she told her 24 million followers.

