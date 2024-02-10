Previously, Emma Watson's Blue Audi got towed away for 'illegal parking'

Emma Watson jokes about her own parking violation

Emma Watson joked about her own parking violation incident where her £30,000 Audi A3 was towed away by police in Stratford-upon-Avon .

Earlier this month, the 33-year-old actress “illegally” parked her car right in front of the car park entrance and went off to enjoy a night out at the nearby Royal Shakespeare Theatre before stopping by the Rose and Crown pub.

Eyewitnesses told Daily Mail that she came "flying out" of the spot after three-and-a-half hours when she realized that her automobile had blocked the way of a furious pizza manager’s car.

Consequently, Emma had to pay a fine of £192 to get her car back from the police. Moreover, she also had to pay a "retention" charge of £26 for every day that her blue Audi remained at the police pound.

Poking fun at the incident now, the Harry Potter actress took to X on Friday and joked that she was "still looking for a space" in the historic English town.

"Still searching for parking in Stratford upon Avon. Merchant of Venice v good if you can still get tickets,” she told her 24 million followers.