Dylan Sprouse recalled that he wanted to propose Barbara Palvin in front of sea otters

Dylan Sprouse details adorable marriage proposal to Barbara Palvin

Dylan Sprouse recently shared the adorable details behind his romantic proposal to Barbara Palvin in 2022.

In conversation with the Tamron Hall Show, the 31-year-old actor reminisced about the time he popped the question in front of the supermodel, and wanted sea otters to be part of the special moment.

Dylan, who chose Big Sur in California as the ideal spot, shared, “As soon as we were walking in to the wildlife park, one of the rangers came up and said, 'Hey, just to let you guys know, we haven't seen sea otters here in months.’”

“I was like, all right, we're here anyway. So I got down on one knee over a beautiful vista, did the thing, she said yes, thankfully, and then immediately afterwards, we see a little head bob out of the water,” Dylan recalled.

Adding that it was the first sighting of a sea otter in the area "in months,” he expressed his relief and continued, “It was fated because he came up as soon as she said yes.”