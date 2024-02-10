Prince Harry released the statement through his lawyer after the Duke of Sussex and MGN publisher settled the remainder of his hacking claim against the company

Piers Morgan responds to Prince Harry’s statement

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has responded to Prince Harry’s statement issued after the Duke of Sussex and MGN publisher settled the remainder of his hacking claim against the company.



According to the Sky News, the MGN publisher has agreed to pay "a substantial additional sum" in damages to Prince Harry besides his legal costs, it was revealed at a hearing about costs on Friday.

Later, Prince Harry’s lawyer Barrister David Sherborne read out the statement outside the court, saying “That includes Mr Morgan, who as editor, knew perfectly well what was going on, as the judge held.

"Even his own employer realised it simply could not call him as a witness of truth. His contempt for the court's ruling and his continued attacks ever since demonstrate why it was so important to obtain a clear and detailed judgment."

Responding to Prince Harry’s statement, Morgan took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and tweeted: “STATEMENT: I totally agree with Prince Harry that ruthless intrusion into the private lives of the Royal Family for financial gain is utterly reprehensible… and I hope he stops doing it.”

Piers Morgan was the editor of the Daily Mirror between 1995 and 2004.

