Jada Pinkett Smith scares off burglars on her own amid Will Smith estrangement

Jada Pinkett Smith faced two burglars on her own as she and Will Smith still don't live together

Jada Pinkett Smith faced two burglars on her own as she and Will Smith still don't live together

Jada Pinkett Smith recently faced a frightening incident when two men climbed into her balcony when she was inside.

Per TMZ, law enforcement sources claim the men were wearing hoodies and tried to break into Jada’s Los Angeles home. The incident took place close to 8 PM and the men thought no one was home. However, the Red Table Talk not only spotted them, but scared them away!

Police responded soon after, but the two men were nowhere to be found by then. It’s unclear what their aim was, with the police taking down an attempted burglary report.

Despite things getting better between Jada and estranged husband Will Smith, TMZ reports its “highly unlikely” that the I Am Legend star was with her at the time the break in took place.

Jada has joined the growing list of Hollywood personalities whose home’s were broken into in the recent past, including Speed star Keanu Reeves, Lee Byung-hun, actress Lena Waithe, Paris Jackson, and model Abigail Ratchford.

Meanwhile, when it comes to Jada and Will’s marriage, the actress says they’ll stay “together forever.”

Appearing on Drew Barrymore’s show, Jada said: “We’re staying together forever. I tried. We tried.”

She added: “The truth of the matter is I'm not leaving Will's side and he's not going to leave mine. We've been on a powerful quest. And I'm happier than I've ever been."