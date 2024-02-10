 
menu
Saturday, February 10, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Travis Kelce wins over Taylor Swift's family with generous gesture ahead of Super Bowl

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's families will enjoy the Super Bowl together

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, February 10, 2024

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelces families will enjoy the Super Bowl together
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's families will enjoy the Super Bowl together

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's families are set to enjoy the Super Bowl together on February 11.

Travis is paying for the suite, which will be shared by his mom Donna, dad Ed, brother Jason and sister-in-law Kylie Kelce as well as Taylor’s mom Andrea, dad Scott, brother Austin and his girlfriend Sydney.

The Maroon hitmaker herself is also expected to be there to support her boyfriend. The 34-year-old will fly from Tokyo to Las Vegas to enjoy the big game. The Grammy winner’s celebrity pals could also join her at the game.

Per TMZ, the suite costs over a million dollars, and the two-time Super Bowl winning champ is bearing all the expense so his and Taylor’s families can enjoy the big game together.

Travis Kelce wins over Taylor Swifts family with generous gesture ahead of Super Bowl

This comes after Travis’ mom Donna gifted Taylor Kelce-themed jewelry, and the two twinned at the last game in their matching earrings (Donna) and ring (Taylor).

At the same game, Taylor was also spotted sporting a “TNT” friendship bracelet that Travis gifted her. The couple put on a loved-up display after the Chiefs won the game, hugging and kissing as Travis told the singer he loved her “so much it’s not even funny,” while the Grammy winner told him she was more proud of him than she’d ever been of anyone.

Anti-monarchy group reacts to King Charles first public appearance since cancer diagnosis
Anti-monarchy group reacts to King Charles first public appearance since cancer diagnosis
Rober De Niro opens up about meeting Leonardo DiCaprio for the first time
Rober De Niro opens up about meeting Leonardo DiCaprio for the first time
The Rock's fan rally behind as Twitter scandal unfolds
The Rock's fan rally behind as Twitter scandal unfolds
Meghan Markle accused of 'manipulating' Prince Harry
Meghan Markle accused of 'manipulating' Prince Harry
Kate Middleton's friend shares major update on Princess of Wales health
Kate Middleton's friend shares major update on Princess of Wales health
Prince Harry branded ‘harvester' sifting for royal nuggets for bestseller books
Prince Harry branded ‘harvester' sifting for royal nuggets for bestseller books
Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend sends love to Princess Eugenie
Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend sends love to Princess Eugenie
David Kauffman weighs in on live-action ‘Danny Phantom' cast
David Kauffman weighs in on live-action ‘Danny Phantom' cast
Prince William receives THIS strong order from King Charles after Kate Middleton's surgery
Prince William receives THIS strong order from King Charles after Kate Middleton's surgery
Shawn Levy explains tight-lipped seal over 'Deadpool 3'
Shawn Levy explains tight-lipped seal over 'Deadpool 3'
Prince Harry's ‘micro-managed' shrill demands are falling on deaf ears video
Prince Harry's ‘micro-managed' shrill demands are falling on deaf ears
King Charles speaks out for first time about cancer diagnosis after meeting Prince Harry video
King Charles speaks out for first time about cancer diagnosis after meeting Prince Harry