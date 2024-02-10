Travis Kelce wins over Taylor Swift's family with generous gesture ahead of Super Bowl

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's families will enjoy the Super Bowl together

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's families are set to enjoy the Super Bowl together on February 11.

Travis is paying for the suite, which will be shared by his mom Donna, dad Ed, brother Jason and sister-in-law Kylie Kelce as well as Taylor’s mom Andrea, dad Scott, brother Austin and his girlfriend Sydney.

The Maroon hitmaker herself is also expected to be there to support her boyfriend. The 34-year-old will fly from Tokyo to Las Vegas to enjoy the big game. The Grammy winner’s celebrity pals could also join her at the game.

Per TMZ, the suite costs over a million dollars, and the two-time Super Bowl winning champ is bearing all the expense so his and Taylor’s families can enjoy the big game together.

This comes after Travis’ mom Donna gifted Taylor Kelce-themed jewelry, and the two twinned at the last game in their matching earrings (Donna) and ring (Taylor).

At the same game, Taylor was also spotted sporting a “TNT” friendship bracelet that Travis gifted her. The couple put on a loved-up display after the Chiefs won the game, hugging and kissing as Travis told the singer he loved her “so much it’s not even funny,” while the Grammy winner told him she was more proud of him than she’d ever been of anyone.