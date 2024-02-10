Gisele Bundchen's mother died at the age of 75 on 28th January 2024 after battling cancer for several years

Photo: Gisele Bundchen embraces healing after mother's death

Gisele Bundchen reportedly holds a positive mindset for her future.

After a year of major losses, the fashion model took to Instagram and shared an uplifting post.

In the shared post, the 43-year-old ex-wife of Tom Brady dished details about her journey of healing and survival as she stood on a balcony and watched the sun setting.

She also added a ‘heart touching’ quote from the author Yung Pueblo in the post’s caption.



Gisele penned, “Personal transformation is not easy. Healing yourself takes time.”

She went on to mention that “letting go can sometimes feel overwhelming” and “building new habits can seem like an uphill battle.”

However, she urged her fans to remain ‘resilient’ and continued, “Even with all of these challenges inner-work is worth it.”

“This active form of self-love can radically change your life,” she declared in conclusion.

This comes after Gisele Bundchen faced a major life tragedy by losing her mother Nonnenmacher to cancer.

After her mother’s death, the super model wrote in an emotional tribute, “I will forever cherish the beautiful memories we shared and will live by the values you taught me. You will live forever through the many lives that you touched.”