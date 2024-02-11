Meghan Markle cannot make 'first move' with Royals, Harry has to 'help'

Meghan Markle's distance from the Royal Family can be healed

Meghan Markle's distance with the Royal Family can only be resolved by Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has seemingly been 'hard done' by the Royals, would need a greater effort to come to a reconciliation point.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe tells Bella: "Meghan seems to be the one who feels more hard done by and more distant from the royals. Meghan is very much an outsider so she's not somebody who can make the first move or be the person that the other royals would reach out to."



Larcombe says: "The driving force has to be Harry." He adds: "There's only going to be healing if it starts with some form of behind-the-scenes apology, which is more likely to be with King Charles himself. Harry may feel a slight twinge of guilt, but he still feels like the victim."



This comes as Prince Harry admitted he still has room to heal his rift with the Royals.

"The door is always open. The ball is in their court, " he told Tom Bradbury in 2023. "There is a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it. I don't know how staying silent is ever going to make things better."

