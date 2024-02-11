Earlier this week, Prince Harry appeared at the NFL honors gala to present an award

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Super Bowl status revealed

Prince Harry won’t be gracing the Super Bowl this Sunday.

After a surprise appearance at NFL Honors in Las Vegas this week, it was speculated that the prince will attend the championship league with his wife Meghan Markle.

Since the Sussexes travelled to Jamaica on the Paramount private aircraft last month, there were rumours that they would be attending the game as guests of their friends Brian Robbins, the CEO of Paramount, and his fashion designer wife Tracy.

However, Page Six confirmed that the pair won’t be in sight at the Allegiant Stadium.

Earlier this week, Harry stunned onlookers at the NFL Honors gala where he presented the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award to Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward.

The outlet claims that he attended the event on NFL commissioner Roger Goodell’s special request.

Moreover, Harry and Meghan are reportedly busy preparing for their trip to Canada for their Invictus Games opening event next week.