Rowan Atkinson planning comeback as Johnny English?

Rowan Atkinson is reportedly planning his comeback as iconic secret agent Johnny English after six years.

The 69-year-old comedic actor last acted in the James Bond parody movie Johnny English Strikes Again in 2018.

During a Reddit Ask Me Anything session, Rowan shot down the rumors of another installation when he said: "I doubt it but thank you very much for implying you'd like to see another one. But at the same time... never say never."

However, Screen Daily claimed that filming is expected to begin this summer as a title for the movie is yet to be confirmed.

Reports claimed that production is set to kick off in June in Malta and the UK.

The outlet stated that Universal Pictures offshoot Working Title Films will produce this movie, much like it has for the prior ones.

Previously, Rowan, Ben Miller, Natalie Imbruglia, and John Malkovich starred in the 2003 blockbuster success.

Eight years later, in 2011, Dominic West, Rosamund Pike, and Daniel Kaluuya also made an appearance in Johnny English Reborn.