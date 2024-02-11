A PR guru says Kanye West has the potential to grow further in the music world but cautioned his past controversies might clip his wings

Kanye West becomes new trendsetter but controversies hold him back

Besides the music industry, Kanye West has a significant heft in the fashion world. But, a PR expert warned bad press is hurting the Chicago rapper's brand and its potential to achieve more.



Crediting brand Yeezy, for example, Mayah Riaz said the fashion mogul's wings might clip by his problematic behavior.

"In terms of branding, Kanye and Bianca should focus on leveraging their unique aesthetic and design sensibilities."

"They have the opportunity to create distinct brand identities that resonate with their target audience," the PR guru said while appearing on the New York Fashion Week.

"Authenticity and originality will be key factors in establishing their brands as credible and desirable within the highly competitive fashion industry."

Sharing tips with the pair to further their influence in the fashion industry.

"In order for their brand to become successful, it is important for them to consider the use of social media and digital platforms. Kanye has a massive following on various platforms."

"Which can be harnessed to create buzz, engage with fans, and generate excitement around their fashion ventures."



However, the expert cautioned Kanye's wild antics might sullen his brand name.

"This is where, due to his previous controversies, it may hold him back. Kanye might find that securing media coverage for his brand won't be as easy for him now as it would have been previously."