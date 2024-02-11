 
Sunday, February 11, 2024
Melanie Walker

Shawn Levy explains tight-lipped seal over 'Deadpool 3'

'Deadpool 3' filmmaker jokes Ryan Reynolds will not tolerate any leak about the forthcoming project

Melanie Walker

Sunday, February 11, 2024

Director Shawn Levy mouth tight-lipped amid 'Deadpool 3'

Deadpool 3 is ready to be released, and director Shawn Levy jokingly said he cannot afford to leak anything about the Marvel film because Ryan Reynolds will not tolerate it.

Appearing at Saturday's Directors Guild Awards, the filmmaker told Deadline, "I so cherish my friendship with Ryan Reynolds, and it would be so sad if it ended in murder."

Noting, "And if I answered you with anything Deadpool related, it would end with my untimely death, and that would be so sad."

Playing coy about the movie's details, the director said, "We're happily back at work, and now that we know it's coming out next summer, we are working our asses off to make the best movie possible, and it's feeling good."

He continued, "It does feel like we're back at it freshly and more deeply informed about what this movie wants to be."

In a separate interview, Shawn opened up about the impacts of the SAG-AFTRA strike on the forthcoming Deadpool, "Well, like the rest of our industry, or at least large swaths of it, we are paused. We were halfway through filming Deadpool, co-starring Wolverine." 

"It was a joy every day, and that chemistry is, I have to say, spoiler alert, it is as relentlessly awesome as we had all hoped it would be."

"But we are halfway through filming, we shut down, our crew and the rest of us are awaiting a fair and equitable deal that ends these strikes and puts our industry and certainly inclusive of our movie back at work," he said.

In the meantime, Deadpool 3 will release in theaters on July 26th.

