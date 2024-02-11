King Charles and Prince Harry held meeting in London after the Duke returned to UK following his father's cancer diagnosis

King Charles speaks out for first time about cancer diagnosis after meeting Prince Harry

Britain’s King Charles has made first statement related to his cancer diagnosis nearly a week after his estranged son Prince Harry held a crucial meeting with him.



The palace shared King Charles statement on Instagram and X, formerly Twitter handles.

The monarch says in his statement, “I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days.”

He further said, “As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement.”

King Charles continued, “It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organisations which support cancer patients and their families across the UK and wider world.

“My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience.”

This is also King Charles first statement after Harry and MGN publisher settled the remainder of his hacking claim against the company.