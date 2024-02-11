 
Sunday, February 11, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend sends love to Princess Eugenie

Prince Harry’s former girlfriend Cressida Bonas and Princess Eugenie are very close to each other

Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, February 11, 2024

Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend sends love to Princess Eugenie

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry’s former girlfriend Cressida Bonas has extended love to Princess Eugenie and her son August as the royal celebrated her baby's third birthday.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughter Eugenie celebrated the third birthday of her son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, Eugenie shared stunning photos with her son to mark his very special day.

King Charles niece posted the pictures with a heartfelt caption, saying: “Happy 3rd Birthday to our dearest Augie. Forever a force of nature and forever giggling with you.”

Fans and friends also took an opportunity to wish Augie a very happy birthday.

Cressida Bonas, James Middleton, Sarah Ferguson, Priyanka Chopra and others also extended love to Eugenie and Augie by pressing the heart button on the post.

Earlier, Eugenie and Cressida made a joint appearance on Thursday for a pub trip.

Cressida and Harry dated for two years from 2012 to 2014 after being introduced by his cousin Princess Eugenie.

