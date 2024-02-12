Prince William thought Prince Harry would use their conversations to make money with Netflix

Prince William refused to meet Harry believing he'd leak conversations

Prince William reportedly avoided meeting his estranged brother, Prince Harry, during his short visit to UK as he believed he would leak their conversation.

William, the Prince of Wales, does not trust his younger brother, knowing his capability of using family secrets to “make money with Netflix.”

For the unversed, Harry flew to the UK to see his dad, King Charles, after he personally informed both his sons of his cancer diagnosis.

However, Harry, the Duke of Sussex, returned home after staying in his home country for almost 12 hours, without meeting William or his wife, Kate Middleton.

Weighing in on the Royal snub, royal expert Angela Levin claimed that William does not trust Harry enough to meet him as he believes he will use their “conversations” to get “more publicity.”

She added to GB News, “He knows that he will use conversations to get more publicity. He would also use it to be able to sell anything that William said to him and make money that way with Netflix."

The expert continued: “Harry’s behavior is beyond imagination. If your father is ill or someone you care about is ill, you try and make it something they would want.”

“You would say, ‘I would love to come, tell me when it suits you.'"