 
menu
Tuesday, February 13, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Lilly Sullivan teases fans with a possible Evil Dead Rise sequel

Evil Dead Rise acclaimed Lily Sullivan teases a possible return of the horror movie since 'there's been many conversations'

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Lilly Sullivan teases fans with a possible Evil Dead Rise sequel
Lilly Sullivan teases fans with a possible Evil Dead Rise sequel 

Lily Sullivan, known for her role in Galore, recently sat down with ComicBook.com where she opens up about the future of Evil Dead Rise.

Promoting her upcoming sci-fi movie Monolith, Lily teased the horror buff about the possible future of the spine-chilling film and stated, “There's been many, many conversations, many alt paths, many possibilities, which are all quite whack and fun and great. And whatever ends up coming to fruition, I'm excited for it. But yeah, I can't say anything on it though, but yeah, excited.”

However, while her statement was intriguing, it was vague and did not give any confirmation regarding the sequel.

The 29 year old actress further emphasized on the industry and its unpredictable nature as she said, “a walk into the unknown”, and admitted that the fate of the gruesome horror Franchise lies in the hands of ‘Evil Dead gods’.

While there is no additional information about the Deadites universe, a spin-off movie is definitely planned by the creators with the French director Sébastien Vaniček (Infested Vermines) on the project.

Nonetheless, fans must wait and hold onto a tiny speck of hope until there is any official announcement regarding the Franchise’s future.  

King Charles won't abdicate: 'There's no reason for it'
King Charles won't abdicate: 'There's no reason for it'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share first post on their new website video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share first post on their new website
Meghan Markle releases first public statement after King Charles, Harry's meeting
Meghan Markle releases first public statement after King Charles, Harry's meeting
Usher's ex wife breaks silence on his new wedding with Jennifer Goicoechea
Usher's ex wife breaks silence on his new wedding with Jennifer Goicoechea
Joe Manganiello acts quick with Caitlin O'Connor after Sofia Vergara divorce
Joe Manganiello acts quick with Caitlin O'Connor after Sofia Vergara divorce
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry showcase 'celebrity sparkle' on new website
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry showcase 'celebrity sparkle' on new website
Miley Cyrus makes big move with beau Maxx Morando after Grammys win
Miley Cyrus makes big move with beau Maxx Morando after Grammys win
Travis Kelce takes major 'precaution' amid Taylor Swift romance
Travis Kelce takes major 'precaution' amid Taylor Swift romance
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'shameless' use royal titles called out
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'shameless' use royal titles called out
Kendall Jenner makes bold statement with ex-boyfriend Devin Brooker
Kendall Jenner makes bold statement with ex-boyfriend Devin Brooker
Prince Harry 'lively' demeanor after meeting King Charles confuses passengers
Prince Harry 'lively' demeanor after meeting King Charles confuses passengers
Prince Harry didn't want Queen Camilla near him in the UK
Prince Harry didn't want Queen Camilla near him in the UK