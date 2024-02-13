Evil Dead Rise acclaimed Lily Sullivan teases a possible return of the horror movie since 'there's been many conversations'

Lilly Sullivan teases fans with a possible Evil Dead Rise sequel

Lily Sullivan, known for her role in Galore, recently sat down with ComicBook.com where she opens up about the future of Evil Dead Rise.

Promoting her upcoming sci-fi movie Monolith, Lily teased the horror buff about the possible future of the spine-chilling film and stated, “There's been many, many conversations, many alt paths, many possibilities, which are all quite whack and fun and great. And whatever ends up coming to fruition, I'm excited for it. But yeah, I can't say anything on it though, but yeah, excited.”

However, while her statement was intriguing, it was vague and did not give any confirmation regarding the sequel.

The 29 year old actress further emphasized on the industry and its unpredictable nature as she said, “a walk into the unknown”, and admitted that the fate of the gruesome horror Franchise lies in the hands of ‘Evil Dead gods’.

While there is no additional information about the Deadites universe, a spin-off movie is definitely planned by the creators with the French director Sébastien Vaniček (Infested Vermines) on the project.

Nonetheless, fans must wait and hold onto a tiny speck of hope until there is any official announcement regarding the Franchise’s future.