Tom Cruise and Elsina Khayrova were first seen together in December 2023

Tom Cruise, Elsina Khayrova are now 'an item': Insider

Tom Cruise has finally "made things official" with his rumored girlfriend Elsina Khayrova.

The 61-year-old actor sparked romance rumors with the Russian socialite in December 2023 when they were spotted getting cozy at a party in London’s Mayfair neighborhood.

Now, an insider told Daily Mail that the couple is officially dating as they have been “growing closer” since the past couple of months.

“It’s well known within Elsina’s circle that she and Tom are now an item.They’ve grown very close over the past few weeks but take a lot of care not to be photographed together because they want to maintain their privacy,” the source told the outlet.

They also revealed that the Mission Impossible star “has been staying the night” at Elsina’s apartment.

“They enjoy hanging out together and despite their wealth, do a lot of the things that normal couples do. They were inseparable, clearly a couple. He seemed to be besotted with her,” the tipster continued.