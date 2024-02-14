Kendall Jenner makes bold statement with ex-boyfriend Devin Brooker

 
Wednesday, February 14, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Kendall Jenner and Devin Brooker parted ways in late 2022 after two years of romance

Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Kendall Jenner recently shared her space with ex-boyfriend Devin Booker, two years after their breakup.

The pair reunited at the Super Bowl 2024 last week.

Despite their breakup, the basketball player landed an invite in Kendall’s $1 million VIP suite, alongside her longtime friend Hailey Bieber, her husband Justin and sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian.

The supermodel proved that she and Devin are still on good terms after the pair called it quits in 2022, following their two year on-off romance.

Despite not sitting next to one other and appearing to maintain their distance, a keen-eyed netizen caught him in the background of a photo uploaded by Michael Rubin's 16-year-old daughter.

After their split, a source told PEOPLE that Kendall and Devin parted ways amicably and had “love and respect for one another, but have decided to focus on their demanding careers.”

The insider claimed: “'Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they've decided to make that a priority. They have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best.”

