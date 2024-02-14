Meghan Markle and Prince Harry received backlash after launching new website using royal titles

Anti-monarchy group says Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are 'free to do what they want'

Anti-monarchy group Republic CEO Graham Smith has said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are free to do what they want.



Smith was reacting to royal expert Russell Myers tweet as Harry and Meghan have sparked controversy by launching a new website using royal titles.

Russell took to X, formerly Twitter and shared his report for the Mirror UK, saying: “NEW: Harry and Meghan didn't consult royals before launching 'exploitative' website.”

Commenting on it, Graham Smith said, “I don’t hold a torch for Harry and Meghan, but they’re free to do what they want. And as for exploiting their titles, that’s the whole point of monarchy.”

He alleged, “Charles and the others exploit their positions for personal gain on an industrial scale.”

Meghan and Harry have launched their new website, replacing their Archewell foundation’s site and the couple have received massive criticism for using royal titles.

Royal historian Hugo Vickers has labelled it as “exploitative in the extreme.”

Another royal expert Angela Levin says, Harry and Meghan hated the royal family so seem to be working on one of their own.

“It's full of exaggeration and pomposity and is a spiteful attack on the real royals who must do something-please."



