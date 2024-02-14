Omid Scobie strongly responds to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's critics

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry received massive criticism after they launched new website using royal titles

Omid Scobie breaks silence as Meghan Markle announces new podcast

Omid Scobie, a royal expert and an alleged friend of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have expressed his views over the Duchess of Sussex partnership with Lemonada Media for new podcast.



The Lemonada Media took to X, formerly Twitter and confirmed its partnership with Meghan.

Sharing a Deadline's report screen grab, it says: “Lemonada Media today announced a new creative partnership with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex.

“Lemonada will distribute the first season “Archetypes” for all audio platforms and also develop a new original podcast series hosted by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex.”

Reacting to it, the author of Endgame reposted Lemonada’s tweet on his timeline.

Earlier, Omid Scobie also took to X and reacted to the criticism Meghan and Harry received after they launched new website using royal titles.

He said, “The fact that a fairly simple homepage has spawned dozens of moaning op-eds, and furious pearl clutching from commentators, proves that many here literally have nothing better to do. Move on! Touch grass. Find an interesting story. This is all so tediously boring”



