Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Amy Robach reveals her only condition for return to 'GM America'

Amy Robach says she might consider returning to 'Good Morning America 3' only under one condition

Photo: Amy Robach reveals her only condition for return to 'GM America'

Amy Robach seemingly cannot spend a single day without her beau T.J. Holmes.

As fans will know, Amy and T.J. were reportedly fired from ABC's Good Morning America after their on-work affair came into light.

Appearing on podcast Amy & T.J., Amy’s boyfriend asked her if she would ever consider going back to the morning show.

T.J. Holmes asked Amy, "A call comes from Disney today. They want you back in the same capacity you were in previously. How long do you need to decide to call them back?"

The 51-year-old ex-TV personality quickly replied, "The first person I would call would be you. I would need to know what the job was -."

Before she could complete her answer, Amy was interrupted by her co-cost who added, "Same thing. Same capacity. Exact same role."

In response to this scenario, Amy proposed a counter question and asked T.J. if he would join her then. However, he replied with a show of denial.

Amy proceeded to say, "Then the answer would be no. That wouldn't take me long at all," after which the pair moved on to another topic. 

