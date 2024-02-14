After Steve from 'Blue’s Clues' and Elmo from 'Sesame Street', another pre-k TV personality appears to check in on his friends

A childhood character re-appears to set the Internet abuzz with nostalgia

Another childhood friend has returned to say Hello and the Internet is shedding tears of joy.

Steve from Blue’s Clues re-surfaced the internet in 2021 after almost a year of disappearance to talk to his ‘old friends’. The heartwarming video served as closure for why Steve left the show so abruptly and established a trend for others.

Earlier this year, Elmo from Sesame Street posted a message on his X (formerly Twitter) account, he wrote, “Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing?” which caused a stir in social media.

Now, following the footsteps of Steve and Elmo, another favorite character from childhood is ‘just checking in’.

Barney The Dinosaur shared a video on his Instagram account to express love to everyone on this Valentine’s Day.

The purple dinosaur started his note and said, “I haven’t seen some of you in a long time, but I always make sure to check in on my friends.”

The dinosaur reminded the viewers of the “super-dee-duper ability we all have to love one another” and emphasized the importance of loving own self too.

Soon after the video was posted online, its comment section was swamped by a bittersweet feeling.

A user wrote, “Barney, you were my best friend as a kid... this truly just made me cry. Thanks for everything."

Another exclaimed, “AWW Barney that was Super dee Duper for loving me and I love you too Barney”, accompanied by two heart emojis.

A third user chimed in and shared, “I love you too, Barney and welcome back old pal ! It’s very nice to see you again !!!” (sic) with an emoji of a T-rex.

A fourth user asserted, “I love you, you love me.. Makes my heart want to cry. We love you Barney ?? ?? Hope to see you soon” (sic).

Barney signed off after he noted, “I have a feeling I’ll be seeing you again soon!”, hinting at his upcoming animated series Barney’s World and a live-action feature film, both relaunched by Mattel.



