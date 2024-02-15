 
Thursday, February 15, 2024
Katy Perry recalls first meeting King Charles, Queen Camilla

Katy Perry dishes interesting details about her presence at King Charles's coronation in May 2023

Katy Perry recounted meeting King Charles and Queen Camilla while she stayed at the Windsor Castle in May 2023.

The Harleys In Hawaii crooner recently sat down for a confessional at Jimmy Kimmel Live!

During this chat, the fiancé of Orlando Bloom revealed that when she attended King Charles’s  Coronation, she made a mistake.

Speaking of the occasion, Katy told the show host, “I brought my mother because, I mean, that’s like the best gift you could ever give your mom.”

She then went on to express the pressure that she and her American Idol co-stars experienced at that time.

The songstress said, “Everyone was running,” before disclosing that she bumped into the Royal Family members by mistake.

Spilling the beans on her immediate thoughts after the event, Katy added, “I ran straight into them, and I was like, ‘Oh, went the wrong way!’ ”

Later, she touched on the viral footage from the moment in which Katy appeared to be puzzled as she rocked a baby pink attire.

She also remarked about the clip, “There’s no assigned seating.”

“It’s general admission?” Jimmy quipped before signing off from the topic. 

