Kate Middleton snubs Meghan Markle's efforts to reconcile, sends clear message she is still hurt, source

Kate Middleton open to reconciling with Prince Harry but not with Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton has spurred Meghan Markle’s reconciliation efforts; however, she has showed an interest in ending the feud with Prince Harry.



According to Us Weekly, the Princess of Wales misses Harry, the Duke of Sussex, but has no soft corner for his wife, the Duchess of Sussex.

Speaking with the publication, a source close to the Royals said that Princess Kate wants to end rift with Harry but still won’t meddle.

They claimed she would take her husband, Prince William’s lead, saying, “Kate would be open to making nice if William wanted to, but she won’t meddle.”

“She has faith that the situation will resolve itself in time,” they said, adding that Kate “really misses Harry. She always saw him as a brother figure.”

Even though Meghan has contacted Kate with hopes of reconciliation, the insider said Kate is “open to reconciling, though with Harry more so than Meghan.”

“She still has some hurt feelings over what Meghan did to her and Charlotte. There is work to do, but she’s willing to move forward,” they added.

The source noted that it is high time that the family reunites keeping in mind that doctors may have caught King Charles’ cancer early, but there is no surety of how much time he has left.

“It’s Charles’ greatest wish for the family to be on good terms again,” they said of the monarch, adding, “Health and peace are his top priorities.”