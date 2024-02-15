Prince Harry, Meghan Markle enjoy another free ride: ‘It's always other people's money'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to avoid spending their own cash

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to avoid spending their own cash

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be millionaires, but find ways to avoid spending their cash, per sources.

The Sussexes recently flew to Vancouver, Canada for a three-day trip in a free private jet ride, per Page Six. The couple are in Canada to promote the 2025 Invictus Games.

The couple were “guests” on the 10-seat Bombardier Challenger 605, per the publication.

An insider told the publication, “They certainly don’t like to spend their own money,” while another added, “It’s always other people’s money.”

Just last month, Harry and Meghan flew to Jamaica in a similar arrangement, and joined Paramount CEO Brian Robbins and his wife Tracy for the premiere of Bob Marley: One Love.

Back in November, they enjoyed a Katy Perry concert in Las Vegas, after flying to the city on board Texan oil heir Michael Herd’s plane. They were joined by Cameron Diaz, her husband Benji Madden and Zoe Saldana.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also opt to stay at their wealthy friends’ places when visiting different cities. When in Los Angeles, they stay at millionaire Victoria Jackson’s home.

During their time with the Royal Family, Harry and Meghan were not allowed to take freebies. However, since their departure from royal duties in 2020, the couple have enjoyed frequent free rides and gifts.