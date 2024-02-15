 
menu
Thursday, February 15, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle enjoy another free ride: ‘It's always other people's money'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to avoid spending their own cash

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, February 15, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to avoid spending their own cash
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to avoid spending their own cash 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be millionaires, but find ways to avoid spending their cash, per sources.

The Sussexes recently flew to Vancouver, Canada for a three-day trip in a free private jet ride, per Page Six. The couple are in Canada to promote the 2025 Invictus Games.

The couple were “guests” on the 10-seat Bombardier Challenger 605, per the publication.

An insider told the publication, “They certainly don’t like to spend their own money,” while another added, “It’s always other people’s money.”

Just last month, Harry and Meghan flew to Jamaica in a similar arrangement, and joined Paramount CEO Brian Robbins and his wife Tracy for the premiere of Bob Marley: One Love.

Back in November, they enjoyed a Katy Perry concert in Las Vegas, after flying to the city on board Texan oil heir Michael Herd’s plane. They were joined by Cameron Diaz, her husband Benji Madden and Zoe Saldana.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also opt to stay at their wealthy friends’ places when visiting different cities. When in Los Angeles, they stay at millionaire Victoria Jackson’s home.

During their time with the Royal Family, Harry and Meghan were not allowed to take freebies. However, since their departure from royal duties in 2020, the couple have enjoyed frequent free rides and gifts. 

Kanye West shows love for Bianca Censori with odd AI model
Kanye West shows love for Bianca Censori with odd AI model
Princess Eugenie posts stunning photo with husband to mark Valentine's Day
Princess Eugenie posts stunning photo with husband to mark Valentine's Day
Jennifer Lopez always knew Ben Affleck was ‘the one': ‘Love of my life'
Jennifer Lopez always knew Ben Affleck was ‘the one': ‘Love of my life'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle given ultimatum to prove discretion amid website drama video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle given ultimatum to prove discretion amid website drama
Kate Middleton open to reconciling with Prince Harry but not with Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton open to reconciling with Prince Harry but not with Meghan Markle
Prince William sets ideal husband goals as he takes care of Kate Middleton
Prince William sets ideal husband goals as he takes care of Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton's fans receive exciting news related to her health
Kate Middleton's fans receive exciting news related to her health
US TV host attacks Meghan Markle for lying on new Sussex website
US TV host attacks Meghan Markle for lying on new Sussex website
Kanye West posts Bianca Censori's expletive images for THIS reason video
Kanye West posts Bianca Censori's expletive images for THIS reason
Sarah Ferguson ready for romance? Marks Valentine's Day amid remarrying rumours with Prince Andrew
Sarah Ferguson ready for romance? Marks Valentine's Day amid remarrying rumours with Prince Andrew
Meghan Markle takes first step to reconcile with Kate Middleton video
Meghan Markle takes first step to reconcile with Kate Middleton
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's sweet video from Canada goes viral video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's sweet video from Canada goes viral