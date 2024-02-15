Meghan Markle sweetly assures Prince Harry of her support on Valentine's Day

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are enjoying a trip to Canada for the Invictus Games

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are enjoying a trip to Canada for the Invictus Games

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle went skiing in Vancouver on Valentine’s Day, and they seemed to be in high spirits.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in Canada to promote the upcoming Invictus Games, which will take place in the country next year.

Body Language expert Judi James says Meghan seemed delighted at the sight of Prince Harry trying skiing, and assured him of her presence with her gestures.

She explained the couple’s behavior, saying, "Harry is busy trying out the adaptive skis while Meghan squats to pose with him, using hand touch rituals to register fond encouragement."

"The couple seem to be at their tactile best here, with Meghan even using her signature gesture of placing one flattened hand on Harry’s back as he chats to competitors, apparently to remind him of her presence; encourage and endorse his activity and perhaps to let him know it’s a double act and she’s waiting her turn," she told The Mirror.

Read more: Harry and Meghan use Sussex titles for Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet

Judi noted how the Duchess of Sussex seemed to be having a great time amid their website controversy: "Meghan’s smiles suggest a similar carefree enjoyment that the royal smiles signalled during the holidays at Kloisters. She strides out to register enthusiasm and even excitement on arrival and her self-touch and touch behaviours suggest a desire to bond and create rapport as well as provide some attractive photos.

"Her hand reaches out to touch the cameraman in a bonding affirmation gesture and then there is the sweet, youthful hand-to-mouth gesture as she laughs, making her laugh look like a giggle," she added.