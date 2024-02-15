 
menu
Thursday, February 15, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Kristen Stewart on motherhood: 'I just can't deal'

Kristen Stewart expresses daunting thoughts about giving birth to a baby

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, February 15, 2024

Photo: Kristen Stewart on motherhood: I just can’t deal
Photo: Kristen Stewart on motherhood: 'I just can’t deal'

Kristen Stewart reportedly cannot wait to welcome a baby with her partner, but one reason is stopping her from doing so. 

The actress, who recently sparked new controversy over a racy shoot with Rolling Stone, expressed her desire to become a mother.

Getting candid about her wish, the 33-year-old actress shared with the publication, “I don’t know what my family’s going to look like, but there’s no way that I don’t start acquiring kids.”

“And also, ideally at some point soon I go, ‘I want to have a kid.’ I really want that to happen,” the Love Lies Bleeding star insisted.

She also declared, “I’m not scared of being pregnant. I’m not scared of having a kid.”

Proceeding with the conversation, the ex-girlfriend of Robert Pattinson disclosed that “childbirth” daunted her the most about motherhood.

She stated, “But I’m so scared of childbirth, it’s crazy,” adding, “Have you ever been too on drugs where you’ve suddenly needed to be on your hands and knees?”

“I hate that. I mean, I smoke a lot of weed - I obviously self-medicate—but I don’t like hard drugs. And I’ve tried—a lot. I just can’t deal,” she remarked before starting a new topic. 

Taylor Swift reveals the most romantic moment' with Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift reveals the most romantic moment' with Travis Kelce
Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan getting back together already?
Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan getting back together already?
King Charles' monarchy's been ‘trashed', dragged through the mud
King Charles' monarchy's been ‘trashed', dragged through the mud
Dua Lipa, Callum Turner make major romance breakthrough
Dua Lipa, Callum Turner make major romance breakthrough
Taylor Swift's sweet words to Travis Kelce after Super Bowl win revealed
Taylor Swift's sweet words to Travis Kelce after Super Bowl win revealed
Kelly Osbourne becomes 'controversial' drug defender
Kelly Osbourne becomes 'controversial' drug defender
Brad Pitt takes the next big step with beau Ines de Ramon
Brad Pitt takes the next big step with beau Ines de Ramon
Maisie Williams breaks silence on almost skipping Game of Thrones
Maisie Williams breaks silence on almost skipping Game of Thrones
Shakira details 'major transformation' in new album announcement
Shakira details 'major transformation' in new album announcement
Jennifer Lopez tells flirty women to 'step away' from Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez tells flirty women to 'step away' from Ben Affleck
Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig's plan to 'avenge' Oscars snub exposed
Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig's plan to 'avenge' Oscars snub exposed
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle demand to be addressed like royals amid website row
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle demand to be addressed like royals amid website row