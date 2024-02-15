Kristen Stewart on motherhood: 'I just can't deal'

Kristen Stewart expresses daunting thoughts about giving birth to a baby

Kristen Stewart reportedly cannot wait to welcome a baby with her partner, but one reason is stopping her from doing so.

The actress, who recently sparked new controversy over a racy shoot with Rolling Stone, expressed her desire to become a mother.

Getting candid about her wish, the 33-year-old actress shared with the publication, “I don’t know what my family’s going to look like, but there’s no way that I don’t start acquiring kids.”

“And also, ideally at some point soon I go, ‘I want to have a kid.’ I really want that to happen,” the Love Lies Bleeding star insisted.

She also declared, “I’m not scared of being pregnant. I’m not scared of having a kid.”

Proceeding with the conversation, the ex-girlfriend of Robert Pattinson disclosed that “childbirth” daunted her the most about motherhood.

She stated, “But I’m so scared of childbirth, it’s crazy,” adding, “Have you ever been too on drugs where you’ve suddenly needed to be on your hands and knees?”

“I hate that. I mean, I smoke a lot of weed - I obviously self-medicate—but I don’t like hard drugs. And I’ve tried—a lot. I just can’t deal,” she remarked before starting a new topic.