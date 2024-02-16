Maisie Williams breaks silence on almost skipping Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones alum Maisie Williams almost lost her role in the iconic series after she was presented with a tough choice

Maisie Williams revealed she almost skipped Game of Thrones audition

Globally recognized star, Maisie Williams revealed that she had to make a tough decision before auditioning for her breakthrough role.

During an appearance on the upcoming episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Maisie Williams, 26, expressed her affection towards pigs. She told the host about the time when she had a school field trip to the pig farm on the same day as her audition for the role of Arya Stark.

She reflected, “I said to my mom, ‘Do you think we can just miss this one and go to the pig farm instead?’”.

“Thank god she said, ‘Let’s not. Let’s go to the audition’”, she commented, humoring the audience.

However the tough choice has had an impact on Williams as she stated, “I missed out on the pigs and it’s really, really affected me in my core ever since”.

On the other hand, Barrymore continued to praise the actress for her remarkable role and said, “I want to thank your mother because we needed Arya Stark in the world”, and then later revealed a surprise for WIlliams.

She added, “I happened to have an area full of piggies”, asking The New Look actress if she would like to join, to which she replied with excitement, “You’re kidding, Yes!”.

The actress also called the day “the best day” of her life.

For those unfamiliar, Maisie William appeared in the iconic fantasy series Game of Thrones from 2011 to 2019 as Arya Stark. The esteemed actress is now promoting her freshly released series The New Look where she plays Catherine Dior. The storyline is set in Nazi-occupied France during World War II where haute couture was under threat.