Justin Bieber was supposed to perform at the Super Bowl half time alongside Usher

Why Justin Bieber didn't perform at the Super Bowl?

After Justin Bieber didn’t show up alongside Usher at the Super Bowl, Lil Jon came forward with some inside scoop.

The 57-year-old rapper, who rocked the halftime stage with the frontliner where they sang Turn Down for What and Yeah!, told TMZ that the Peaches hitmaker "wasn't really ready" to get on the stage.

"We wanted to put Justin in the show, so we had the idea of doing a version of the show with Justin in it. But I think Justin just wasn’t really ready,” he said.

Lil Jon, whose real name is, Jonathan H. Smith, added: “That's a lot of rehearsal, a lot of responsibility, a lot of time and a lot of eyeballs. I don’t know if he was ready to do all of that, you know?”

He went on to say that Justin "was thinking about" performing the show, which also included Ludacris, Alicia Keys, will.i.am, Jermaine Dupri and H.E.R., but did not attend the rehearsals either.

According to Jon, Justin attended the game with his wife Hailey Bieber to cheer on Usher. "They’re really good friends, and he definitely was supporting him regardless,” he explained.