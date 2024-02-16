 
Friday, February 16, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle 'registers' herself with busy Prince Harry in Canada

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle subtle romance during trip to Canada laid bare

Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, February 16, 2024

Meghan Markle registers herself with busy Prince Harry in Canada

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s have shown their affectionate side during a recent visit to Canada.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are currently attending an Invictus Games event, ensured to register each other during public interactions.

Body language expert Judi James said: "Harry is busy trying out the adaptive skis while Meghan squats to pose with him, using hand touch rituals to register fond encouragement. The couple seem to be at their tactile best here, with Meghan even using her signature gesture of placing one flattened hand on Harry’s back as he chats to competitors, apparently to remind him of her presence; encourage and endorse his activity and perhaps to let him know it’s a double act and she’s waiting her turn."

She adds: "Meghan’s smiles suggest a similar carefree enjoyment that the royal smiles signalled during the holidays at Kloisters. She strides out to register enthusiasm and even excitement on arrival and her self-touch and touch behaviours suggest a desire to bond and create rapport as well as provide some attractive photos.

