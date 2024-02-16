 
Amy Schumer defends face amid criticism: 'Thank you so much'

Amy Schumer is taking matters into hands by responding to people directly who question her facial structure while she attended shows like The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and The View.

Promoting her second season, Life & Beth, the actress opened up after some fans cautioned about her appearance related to her face having become puffier than usual.

“Thank you so much for everyone’s input about my face!” she penned. “I’ve enjoyed feedback and deliberation about my appearance as all women do for almost 20 years. And you’re right it is puffier than normal right now."

Pointing to the disease endometriosis, the 42-year-old wrote, “an auto immune disease that every woman should read about. There are some medical and hormonal things going on in my world right now but I’m okay.”

“I also believe a woman doesn’t need any excuse for her physical appearance and owes no explanation,” Amy doubled down on her 'no-apology' attitude.

“But I wanted to take the opportunity to advocate for self love and acceptance of the skin you’re in. Like every other women/person some days I feel confident and good as hell and others."

Adding, "I want to put a bag over my head. But I feel strong and beautiful and so proud of this tv show.”

