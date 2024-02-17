Is Cole Sprouse still in contact with 'Friends' alumni?

Cole Sprouse played the role of Ben Geller on 'Friends' at the age of seven

Is Cole Sprouse still in contact with 'Friends' alum?

Cole Sprouse recently spilled on his connections with the Friends cast.

The 31-year-old actor, who played the role of Ben Geller at the age of seven in the hit sitcom, opened up about his time on set.

“Friends has become such an iconic thing. But I was only really on it for 10 episodes!” he told PEOPLE in a recent interview.

He then added: “I was a kiddo. So how I remember those 10 episodes is probably quite different to an older cast member who did a thousand episodes.”

However, Cole revealed that he hasn’t seen any of the cast members since his time on screen including David Schwimmer, who played his real father Ross Geller, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and the late Matthew Perry.

Claiming that he hasn’t met the alumni as adults, the former Disney star went on to add: “I've actually never had the chance or never bumped into any of them.”

Moreover, Cole admitted that it's “almost more” rare than the opposite, “I thought for sure I would've bumped into them.”