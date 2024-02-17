 
Saturday, February 17, 2024
Melanie Walker

Usher still friends with Justin Bieber despite Super Bowl declined

Usher addresses the question about Justin Bieber's absence from the 2024 Super Bowl performance despite his invitation

Melanie Walker

Saturday, February 17, 2024

Usher finally opened up about Justin Bieber refusing to perform with him at the Super Bowl 2024 halftime show, but he insisted he was still honored and there was no lost love between them.

Appearing at The Breakfast Club, the Yeah singer said, "You know what, it didn't work out with Justin. I honor and recognize that, my brother."

"I think that it might've been the fact that he is just wanting to tell a different story right now and I understand that."

The Grammy winner further added about his mentee saying they will team up "in the future," adding, "No love lost or anything like that."

Similarly, sources close to the Baby hitmaker spilled to Page Six, "There's no bad blood between Usher and Justin. Justin just wasn't up for it — he just wasn't feeling it."

Meanwhile, Usher's star-studded show beat Rihanna's performance last year after it was broadcast to 30.1 million households, per Forbes.

