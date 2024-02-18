Dakota Johnson dishes unique approach to self-care

Dakota Johnson' newest flick 'Madame Web' has reportedly received negative reviews on Rotten Tomatoes

Dakota Johnson seemingly has no intention of watching her new movie.

With her latest superhero flick reportedly garnering negative reviews from critics, the Fifty Shades of Grey alum recently revealed the reason because of which she did not watch Madame Web.

Speaking of her movie on Magic FM, the actress told the host, “I don’t know when I’ll see it.”

She went on to simply add, “Someday.”

The 34-year-old acting sensation did not shy away to talk about the Madame Web premiere, which she reportedly skipped “to go have dinner.”

Explaining her decision, Dakota remarked, “For me, it’s a way to not have, like, an existential crisis.”

“Not watching my movies is like self-care,” she insisted.

Following this ‘tip to self-care’, she also disclosed another such practice and claimed that never “Googles” herself after which she resigned from the topic.

These confessions come after Dakota told L’Officiel about Hollywood, “People are just so afraid.”

“And I’m like, ‘Why? What’s going to happen if you do something brave?’ It just feels like nobody knows what to do, and everyone’s afraid,” she even declared.

In conclusion, she maintained, “That’s what it feels like. Everyone who makes decisions is afraid. They want to do the safe thing, and the safe thing is really boring.”