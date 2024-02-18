Prince Harry finally ending rift with Prince William, Kate Middleton?

Sunday, February 18, 2024
Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has seemingly hinted that his rift with elder brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton could be over.
Harry dropped the hint in a recent interview with GMA following King Charles and Kate Middleton’s health worries.
Archie and Lilibet doting father said, “Look, I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I'm grateful for that."
He went on to say: "Throughout all these [Invictus] families I see it on a day-to-day basis, again, the strength of the family unit coming together. I think any illness, any sickness brings families together."
Meanwhile, Prince William and King Charles have held secret talks at Sandringham after Harry confirmed his UK return.
During the talks, the Prince of Wales has reportedly rejected Harry's return to the Royal Family on a temporary basis, according to GB news.