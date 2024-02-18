Prince William has reportedly rejected Harry's return to the Royal Family on a temporary basis

Prince Harry finally ending rift with Prince William, Kate Middleton?

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has seemingly hinted that his rift with elder brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton could be over.



Harry dropped the hint in a recent interview with GMA following King Charles and Kate Middleton’s health worries.

Read More: Anti-monarchy group reacts to Prince William's plans to tackle homelessness

Archie and Lilibet doting father said, “Look, I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I'm grateful for that."

He went on to say: "Throughout all these [Invictus] families I see it on a day-to-day basis, again, the strength of the family unit coming together. I think any illness, any sickness brings families together."

Meanwhile, Prince William and King Charles have held secret talks at Sandringham after Harry confirmed his UK return.

Also Read: Meghan Markle gives stylish nod to Queen Elizabeth amid website row

During the talks, the Prince of Wales has reportedly rejected Harry's return to the Royal Family on a temporary basis, according to GB news.