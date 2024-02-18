Prince William breaks silence on social media after Harry's interview

Prince William said, “The Duchy of Cornwall is proud to provide land and expertise for this vital endeavour"

Prince William has shared his first social media post after his estranged brother Prince Harry’s recent interview with Good Morning America.



The Prince of Wales took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and said “Excited to announce the first Duchy of Cornwall housing project to tackle homelessness, in Nansledan, Newquay, delivered alongside @stpetrocs.

“With 24 homes and wrap-around support, this innovative project will tackle homelessness head-on.”

The statement further said, “The Duchy of Cornwall is proud to provide land and expertise for this vital endeavour. Together we can end homelessness @HomewardsUK.”

Commenting on it, one fan said, “This is excellent. Thank you Prince William, The Duchy and Homewards for walking the talk and doing such great work.”

Prince William and the Duchy of Cornwall have announced the estate's first ever innovative housing project to help address homelessness.

This is Prince William’s first social media post a day after Prince Harry told GMA about King Chares, "I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could.

"Look, I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that."