Monday, February 19, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Bad news for Kanye West, Bianca Censori romance life

Expert believes Kanye West's titanium dentures will make kissing a 'nightmare' for Bianca Censori

By
Melanie Walker

Monday, February 19, 2024

Bad news for Kanye West, Bianca Censori romance life
Bad news for Kanye West, Bianca Censori romance life

Kanye West's newly unveiled titanium dentures will make kissing his wife, Bianca Censori, "a nightmare."

"Oh, kissing would be a nightmare. I feel very sorry for his wife. I mean, it's quite obvious, massive metal chunks at the front of the mouth, there's going to be nothing pleasant about that," Dr Safa Al-Naher said.

Besides expected issues that may arise during intimacy, the expert told The Mirror about other pitfalls of his new antic on his life.

"The dentist who made them has said that basically, it is a permanent denture and that he has had to not remove teeth but prepare the teeth, which means cut down the teeth somewhat.

She continued, "Problems are, anytime we start to cut down teeth, we run the risk of damaging the nerve, so he might have nerve problems in the future and might need root canals."

Moreover, Kanye's dental health might also be affected as he would have faced difficulties in cleaning them, per the medical professional.

"If they were removable grills, then you could take them off, and you could clean the teeth underneath, and you can put them back in. The fact that this is fixed, you can't do any of that."

Last month, Kanye revealed his titanium dentures to the world on a date night with Bianca Censori at Chateau Marmont in Beverly Hills.

