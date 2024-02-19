Meghan Markle’s new mission to change public perception unveiled

Meghan Markle desperate to change her public perception amid Royal family reunion rumours

Meghan Markle is eyeing Taylor Swift-esque shift from villain to hero in her efforts to alter public perception, an expert has revealed.



According to Kinsey Schofield, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is desperate to become close to popstar Taylor Swift as she seeks a marketing uplift.

Speaking with GB News, the royal expert claimed that Meghan desires a similar transformation to the one Taylor underwent in changing her public perception.

Scholfield said Meghan wants to be Taylor’s friend which is why she also invited her to her podcast and attended her concert in Los Angeles.

“Meghan is desperate to be Taylor’s friend,” Schofield said. “Meghan invited Taylor Swift on her podcast by sitting down and writing her a handwritten letter begging her to be on Archetypes.”

“Meghan attended the Taylor Swift concert in Los Angeles, but she made sure that People Magazine knew she attended,” she added.

The expert continued: “It was important for Meghan to release to gossip sites here the she was there, she wanted people to know.”

“I think she wants to be like Taylor Swift marketing wise. Taylor went from villain to hero and I’m sure Meghan is looking at that transition and thinking, ‘how can I do something similar?’”